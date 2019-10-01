JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:JKS opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $740.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

