Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 427.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,061. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.