James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JHD traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 516 ($6.74). The stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 502.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 497.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 597.60 ($7.81).

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

