J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,187 shares of company stock worth $472,275 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.72. 169,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

