ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Up 0.5%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

About ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

