Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ISRL opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. Isramco has a 52-week low of $98.11 and a 52-week high of $125.00.
Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter. Isramco had a net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%.
About Isramco
Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Isramco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isramco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.