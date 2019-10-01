Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRL opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. Isramco has a 52-week low of $98.11 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Get Isramco alerts:

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter. Isramco had a net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Isramco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Isramco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isramco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.