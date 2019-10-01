iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 578.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,646,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $55.98. 61,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,385. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.