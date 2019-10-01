iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 4,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,818. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.