iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 30,046.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 574,327 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

