iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,238.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,907,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. 352,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,092. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

