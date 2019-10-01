iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $46.60, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.