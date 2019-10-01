ION (ION) Market Cap Reaches $403,122.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, ION has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market capitalization of $403,122.00 and $5,724.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,450,109 coins and its circulating supply is 11,550,109 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is ion.community

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

