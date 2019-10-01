Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 808,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 207,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

