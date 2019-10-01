Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,813 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,532 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

