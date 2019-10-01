Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.90. 9,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,737. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

