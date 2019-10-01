Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,741. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

