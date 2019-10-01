Insider Selling: AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,161. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 159,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

