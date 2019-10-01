Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,578.00 ($24,523.40).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,524.00 ($24,485.11).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,974.00 ($24,804.26).

On Monday, September 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,388.00 ($25,097.87).

On Friday, September 13th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,028.00 ($24,842.55).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,693.00 ($23,895.74).

On Friday, August 23rd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,131.50 ($22,788.30).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,695.00 ($22,478.72).

On Friday, August 9th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 11,820 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,301.92 ($17,235.40).

On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$2.00 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 110,162 shares. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.69. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.82 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of A$2.63 ($1.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.18.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.