Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,578.00 ($24,523.40).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,524.00 ($24,485.11).
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,974.00 ($24,804.26).
  • On Monday, September 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,388.00 ($25,097.87).
  • On Friday, September 13th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,028.00 ($24,842.55).
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,693.00 ($23,895.74).
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,131.50 ($22,788.30).
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,695.00 ($22,478.72).
  • On Friday, August 9th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 11,820 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,301.92 ($17,235.40).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching A$2.00 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 110,162 shares. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.69. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.82 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of A$2.63 ($1.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.18.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.