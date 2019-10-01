Insider Buying: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,910,944 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 6,910,944 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $82,931,328.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.