Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives $57.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:IPHI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 987,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.68 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Inphi’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $124,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

