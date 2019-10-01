INO COIN Price Tops $1.87 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00022510 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market cap of $337.32 million and approximately $7,187.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01020562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090322 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

