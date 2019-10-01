Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.43.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

