IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 303.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

IMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,155. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. IMV has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,862,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

