Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. 44,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.07. Immunomedics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

