Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,540 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $40,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 44.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $903,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,774 shares of company stock worth $14,949,385 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. ValuEngine upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $348.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.66. 188,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,464. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.22 and a 200-day moving average of $313.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.