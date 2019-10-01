Hype Token Market Capitalization Achieves $67,735.00 (HYPE)

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Hype Token has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Hype Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and DDEX. Hype Token has a market capitalization of $67,735.00 and $6,998.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01020562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090322 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hype Token Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 51,732,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,227,823 tokens. The official message board for Hype Token is medium.com/@hypetoken . Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token . The official website for Hype Token is hypetoken.io . The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hype Token

Hype Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hype Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

