HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Up 14%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price was up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 176,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 398,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTGM shares. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.96% and a negative return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

