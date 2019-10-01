HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Up 14%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price was up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 176,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 398,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HTGM shares. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
The stock has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.