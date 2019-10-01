HSBC Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €10.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.25 ($13.08).

Shares of ETR:AM3D opened at €14.48 ($16.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a 1 year high of €21.80 ($25.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.63.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

