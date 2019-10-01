HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €52.00 ($60.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a one year high of €61.90 ($71.98).

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.