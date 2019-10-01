Honest One Day Volume Reaches $17,240.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market cap of $330,181.00 and approximately $17,240.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01015233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

