Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Gogo worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $121,000. AXA purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,085. Gogo Inc has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $531.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hugh W. Jones acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 45,200 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

