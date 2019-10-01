HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNR. Compass Point began coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MNR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,636. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,886 shares of company stock worth $338,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

