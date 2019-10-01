HM Payson & Co. Makes New $130,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after acquiring an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,734,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,322. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,218 shares of company stock valued at $611,738. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.