HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 393.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $163.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

