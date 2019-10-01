HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.84

Shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 1518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.41.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

