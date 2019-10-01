Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

LON HILS traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,234 ($16.12). 16,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The company has a market cap of $992.19 million and a PE ratio of 18.98. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,319 ($17.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,200.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

