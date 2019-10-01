HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 6.9%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48, approximately 595,410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,341,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The stock has a market cap of $343.29 million, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

