Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 5.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE URI traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $168.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
