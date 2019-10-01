Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 5.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $168.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

