Headinvest LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

