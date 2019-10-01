Headinvest LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 120,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,221,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,714. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

