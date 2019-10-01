Headinvest LLC Buys 290 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,921 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after acquiring an additional 430,254 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after acquiring an additional 626,663 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,143 shares of company stock valued at $46,556,709 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964,574. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.