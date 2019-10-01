Head-To-Head Review: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get ENI alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENI and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 4 3 0 2.25 SM Energy 2 8 8 0 2.33

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.60%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $18.87, indicating a potential upside of 94.70%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than ENI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENI and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $89.53 billion 0.62 $4.87 billion $3.00 10.16 SM Energy $2.07 billion 0.53 $508.41 million $0.03 323.00

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ENI pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENI has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ENI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

ENI has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 4.59% 8.51% 3.54% SM Energy 2.91% -2.07% -0.91%

Summary

ENI beats SM Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.