HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after buying an additional 1,441,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 6.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,988,000 after buying an additional 788,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,570,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,752,000 after buying an additional 1,150,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,405,000 after buying an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 18.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,077,000 after buying an additional 1,393,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.25.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

