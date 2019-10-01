HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Shares Up 0.6%

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

About HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Hastings City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

