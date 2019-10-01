Hashgard (GARD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.96 million and $178,833.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

