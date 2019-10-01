Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,694,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

