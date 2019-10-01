Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,766.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

LSCC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,472. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $199,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,514.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

