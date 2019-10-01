Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $77,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,032,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,281,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,968,000 after acquiring an additional 124,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.39.

Shares of CE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 548,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,383. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $127.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

