Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 649 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 238.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Turner sold 32,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,259,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 976,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,657. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.