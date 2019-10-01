Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. 952,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,768. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.6% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

